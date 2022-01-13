california budget

Newsom in South Bay to Tout Transportation, Infrastructure Spending in Budget Plan

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, from a Caltrain station in the South Bay, highlighted some of the transportation and infrastructure investments proposed in his budget plan.

The governor's plan, dubbed the California Blueprint, includes billions of dollars to advance climate-friendly, clean transit projects; help streamline ports and goods movement; and speed up the state's transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Newsom has said the transportation sector is responsible for more than half of California's greenhouse gas emissions, so such spending is necessary.

The governor said the plan calls for more than $4 billion to go toward finishing the first phase of the embattled High Speed Rail project.

