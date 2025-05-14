Newsom set to unveil revised state budget plan

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to unveil a revised state budget proposal, indicating a deficit he says has been caused largely by the Trump administration’s tariffs.

In January, Newsom's administration projected a budget surplus, but now the governor's office is projecting a $16 billion deficit over the next two fiscal years.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.