California

Newsom set to unveil revised state budget plan

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to unveil a revised state budget proposal, indicating a deficit he says has been caused largely by the Trump administration’s tariffs.

In January, Newsom's administration projected a budget surplus, but now the governor's office is projecting a $16 billion deficit over the next two fiscal years.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

