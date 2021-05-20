california economy

Newsom to Sign Bill Paving Way for More Affordable Housing

By NBC Bay Area staff

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday was in Santa Clara County, joined by other state leaders, to sign a bill that paves the way for more affordable housing and creates more jobs, boosting the state’s economic recovery.

The bill signing was set to take place at 10:30 a.m.

Newsom was in the Bay Area last week to unveil a $100 billion comprehensive economic recovery plan, dubbed the California Comeback Plan.

He said then the state was operating with a $75.7 billion budget surplus.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

