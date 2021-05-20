Newsom to Sign Bill Paving Way for More Affordable Housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday was in Santa Clara County, joined by other state leaders, to sign a bill that paves the way for more affordable housing and creates more jobs, boosting the state’s economic recovery.

The bill signing was set to take place at 10:30 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Newsom was in the Bay Area last week to unveil a $100 billion comprehensive economic recovery plan, dubbed the California Comeback Plan.

He said then the state was operating with a $75.7 billion budget surplus.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.