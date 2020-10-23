Newsom to Visit South Bay, Announce New Homekey Funding

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday is set to visit an Emergency Interim Housing Community site in Santa Clara County, where he will announce new funding and provide an update on the Homekey project.

Newsom will be joined by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Assemblyman Ash Kalra and San Jose City Councilwoman Dev Davis for the announcement on the state’s program to help local governments expand permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Homekey has doled out more than $600 million in funding since it launched in July, providing the resources for cities, counties and other local government entities to purchase hotel and motel rooms and vacant apartments to house the homeless population.