Newsom-Trump feud escalates on social media, in courts

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's open feud with President Donald Trump continued Wednesday with both taking to social media.

Both are also poised for a legal battle over the deployment of National Guard troops and U.S. Marines in response to immigration protests in California.

Newsom says democracy is under attack by the show of military might on U.S. soil, but he also called for demonstrators to make their cases peacefully and legally.

Trump doubled down on his contention that Newsom failed to protect the streets of Los Angeles when the protests became destructive.

Thom Jensen has more in the video above.

