Ahead of the NFC championship game, 49ers fans across the Bay Area get excited

More than 70,000 football fans will descend on Levi’s stadium to watch the 49ers play the Detroit Lions Sunday — and most are convinced that their team will win and head to the Super Bowl.

Lights, lasers and a smoke machine were all part of a Saturday night neighborhood tribute dedicated to the Niners in Redwood City.

Russ Muzzolini and his wife produced the high-tech tribute to the team as an extension of their holiday light show.

“We have lasers, we have smoke machines. We’ve got red and white, and all colors of lights that light up the house, over here in the park” Muzzolini said.

The show got Niners fans fired up for Sunday’s big game — and it motivated some kids, including 6-year-old Evelyn Webster, to bust a move.

Her favorite part?

“The songs and things that are 49ers style,” Webster said.

Len Willey has been a Niners fan since he was five, and flew into San Jose from Delaware.

“I think I probably spent $2,300 already and I just got here,” Willey said. “I’m probably gonna spend a lot more this weekend.”

Detroit Lions fans also shelled out big bucks to see the NFC championship game in person.

“Out here for the big game,” said Wade Fink, one of those fans who traveled in. “Watch the Lions try to get to their first Super Bowl.”

There was a sea of red across the Bay Area as fans gathered for rallies or to buy last-minute Merch.

People who aren’t attending the game itself can head to a watch party, which are free — but prospective attendees will need to reserve online in advance.

There are also plenty of bars and restaurants that plan to welcome fans with open arms.

But no matter where they’re watching the game, Niners fans are convinced their team will soon be headed to the Super Bowl.