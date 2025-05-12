Nintendo is gearing up to open a store in San Francisco this week.
Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO in Union Square will officially open on Thursday.
It will be the video game giant's second store in the United States. The other one is in New York City.
Nintendo officials said the store will allow customers to experience the world of Nintendo along with its products and characters.
The company is expecting large crowds for its first week, so it is requiring customers to make a reservation to get inside.
