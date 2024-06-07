Nintendo's new SF store moving into Union Square location

New details were recently released on exactly where the new Nintendo store will be in San Francisco.

Last month, the video game giant announced it plans to open a new store at Union Square.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, city permits showed that the new store will be located at 331 Powell Street, right next to the Westin St. Francis San Francisco.

The space on Powell Street has been empty for the past few years and it used to house BCBG and athleisure brand FILA.

The new Union Square location will be the second Nintendo store in the United States and the first one on the West Coast. The other U.S. location is in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Nintendo plans to open its new San Francisco location next year.