Nintendo opens store in San Francisco's Union Square

San Francisco's Union Square welcomed a new tenant Thursday: Nintendo.

The video game giant opened Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO – its second U.S. store – at 331 Powell St.

The company said the location will allow customers to experience the world of Nintendo along with its products and characters.

The company is expecting large crowds for its first week, so it is requiring customers to make a reservation to get inside.