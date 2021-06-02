No Active Shooter at Santa Rosa Mall: Police

Santa Rosa police on Wednesday said reports of an active shooter at the downtown mall were inaccurate.
There was no active shooter and no one at the mall was injured or threatened, police said.
People reported seeing someone with a replica fireman, but they were not threatening anyone, police said.
Officers found the person and took them into custody without incident, according to police. The person was found to have an airsoft gun.
An investigation is ongoing.
Further information was not immediately available.