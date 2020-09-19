bart

No BART Trains Between Hayward, Bay Fair Station This Weekend

By Bay City News

Extensive track work underway this weekend near the Hayward station means that BART passengers will need to transfer to free buses between Bay Fair and South Hayward stations.

Free Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District buses will be available for riders to get around the work but doing so will add 20 to 40 minutes to a trip.

The first northbound train departs Berryessa/North San Jose at 7:30 a.m. and arrives at South Hayward at 7:59 a.m., then bus service begins. The First northbound train departs Bay Fair at 7:36 a.m.

For more information, go to bart.gov

