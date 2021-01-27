STORM

No Debris Flows Reported in Santa Cruz County After Overnight Storm

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Santa Cruz County officials said Wednesday morning that no debris flows were reported in the stormy weather overnight after the county had issued evacuation orders for more than 5,000 people earlier in the week.

The evacuation orders were for places in and around burn scars from wildfires last year. People can find out if they are in an evacuation zone here. The zones were in the jurisdictions of the Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek and Felton fire protection districts and the Santa Cruz County Fire Department.

County officials wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning that although no debris flows such as mudslides were reported, crews are assessing for safety and have found downed trees that are impacting roads.

Evacuation orders remained in effect Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service earlier Wednesday canceled a Flash Flood Warning that had been in place for the areas burned by the CZU Lightning Complex fires that started last August, saying the main storm system shifted south of that area.

The county set up "temporary evacuation points" at San Lorenzo Valley High School at 7105 state Highway 9, Scotts Valley Community Center at 360 Kings Village Road, and Pacific Elementary School at 50 Ocean St. The locations are not for overnight shelter, according to the county. A call center has also been set up at 831-454-2181.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

