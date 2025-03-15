Contra Costa County

No injuries reported after small plane goes down in Byron

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A small plane crashed in a vineyard in the Contra Costa County community of Byron Saturday morning, officials said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said they received a report of a plane down near Byron Airport at around 11:46 a.m.

Contra Costa County fire officials said their crews found a small aircraft down in a vineyard in the area of Camino Diablo and Vasco Road.

According to officials, there were two people on board the plane at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported and the small plane did not catch fire, Contra Costa County fire said.

No other details were released.

