‘No Kings' protests: Rallies and marches underway in Bay Area

"No Kings" protests are underway in the Bay Area as part of a nationwide rally against President Donald Trump's administration.

The demonstrations are happening in hundreds of cities on Saturday during a military parade in Washington to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump's birthday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The "No Kings" protests counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego on his 79th birthday and Flag Day. The weekend rallies follow several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids including in Los Angeles, where Trump’s deployment of the National Guard further agitated his opponents.

Here's the latest updates on "No Kings" rallies in the Bay Area:

Below is a breakdown of "No Kings" demonstrations scheduled in the Bay Area.

San Francisco 'No Kings' protests

The Refuse Fascism contingent plans a rally starting 10 a.m. at 24th and Mission streets.

"No Kings" march and rally organized by Indivisible SF, 50501 SF and other community leaders starting at 11:30 a.m. The march will start in Dolores Park at noon and end at the Civic Center Plaza with a rally from 1 to 2 p.m.

Santa Rosa No Kings March

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Indivisible Sonoma County and other organizations are holding a rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Farmer's Lane, starting at 4th Street.

Palo Alto rally

A 12 noon gathering will feature a Joan Baez performance and Congressman Sam Liccardo rallying with constituents.

'No Kings' protest in San Jose

50501 San Jose is partnering with Indivisible San Jose to protest the Trump administration. The rally will start at 12 noon and will be held at St. James Park, 180 N. First Street.

7 mile sidewalk rally

A No Kings protest planned is scheduled to include Palo Alto, Mountain View and Sunnyvale. Organizers plan to line demonstrators on a seven-mile stretch along El Camino Real.

'No Kings' march in Oakland

A "No Kings" march is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will start at Wilma Chan Park, 810 Jackson Street. Demonstrators will march to Frank Ogawa Plaza for a rally.

Protests are planned in cities across the country during President Donald Trump’s military parade. Here’s what you need to know.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.