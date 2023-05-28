Non-Profit Celebrates Ukrainian Art With San Francisco Pop-Up

To celebrate the floral folk art of Ukraine, the non-profit Art of Ukraine is holding a three-day pop-up event called Superbloom at the Four Chicken Galley in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights.

The pop-up opened Saturday and will continue through Monday. Its hours are 12 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to learn about Ukraine’s distinctive arts through a range of textiles, jewelry, and other handmade goods. They’ll also be able to take home a favorite piece of art from an auction.

Among the art forms highlighted are “petrykivka,” which is an ornamental style of painting characterized by its flower patterns, and “vyshyvanka,” an embroidered shirt which is Ukraine’s national garment.

Each day of the pop-up features different events. Organizers held craft workshops for kids and adults Saturday, a Ukrainian-style salon Sunday, and will hold a community healing circle Monday.

Admission is free, although guests can purchase a $10 ticket as a donation to Art of Ukraine.

Find more information about the event here.