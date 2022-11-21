Cancer

Nonprofit Provides Free Support to Women Fighting Cancer

By NBC Bay Area staff

A nonprofit is trying to make the fight against cancer a little bit easier for women.

Pink Ribbon Girls of Ohio provides women who are battling breast and gynecological cancers three meals a week for the entire family plus housecleaning kits and a vacuum, peer support and free rides to treatments.

Pink Ribbon Girls tells us that 30% of their clients here in the Bay Area don’t have reliable transportation to and from their appointments.

If you need help or know someone who does, you can find more information at pinkribbongirls.org.

