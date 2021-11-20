Walnut Creek

Nordstrom Store Robbed in Walnut Creek

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating after dozens of people stole items and ran from a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek Saturday night.

NBC Bay Area’s Jodi Hernandez was in the area when it happened. According to Jodi, about 25 cars blocked the street.

In one video, people were seen rushing into the store before running back out with stolen merchandise and driving away.

Police responded with their guns drawn.

Brett Barrett, who works at a nearby restaurant described what he saw.

“I probably saw 50 to 80 people in ski masks, crow bars," he said. "They were looting the Nordstrom right here. I had to start locking the front door, the back door. You never know, they could have come right in here.”

At least two people were reportedly arrested.

No other details are known at this time.

This incident comes a day after thieves vandalized and looted several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Walnut Creek
