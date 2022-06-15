norman mineta

Norman Mineta to be Honored, Remembered in Hometown of San Jose

Remains will lie in honor at City Hall Wednesday, and a memorial service is scheduled for Thursday morning

By NBC Bay Area staff

Norman Yoshio Mineta
Norman Mineta, the first Asian American to hold a U.S. cabinet position, will be remembered this week in his hometown of San Jose.

Mineta, a San Jose native and former mayor of the city, died May 3 at age 90.

On Wednesday, Mineta's ashes will be transported via motorcade from the San Jose airport that bears his name to City Hall, where his remains will lie in honor in the rotunda for the public to pay their respects until 7 p.m.

A public memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at San Jose Civic, where former President Bill Clinton and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo are expected to be among the speakers.

Mineta served as San Jose mayor from 1971 to 1975. He then served as President Clinton's secretary of Commerce in the 1990s before serving under President George W. Bush as Transportation secretary from 2001 to 2006.

Mineta, who also served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 20 years, was a graduate of UC Berkeley and San Jose High School.

Face coverings are required at both public events, according to a news release from the Mayor's Office.

