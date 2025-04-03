Thieves crash car into North Bay camera store, steal equipment

Thieves used a car to ram into a North Bay camera store before stealing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of equipment earlier this week.

The burglary at Seawood Photo in San Rafael happened early Monday.

"They finally just decided to drive the car though the big window here and kind of ransack the place," assistant manager Dan Herring said.

An estimated $40,000 to $50,000 in equipment was taken.

San Rafael police said the car used to break the window was stolen. It turned up a day later.

Detectives believe the break-in may be connected with other burglaries in the Bay Area and are working with other law enforcement.

Camera shops in Berkeley, Santa Rosa and Campbell have been hit by thieves recently.