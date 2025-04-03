San Rafael

Thieves crash car into North Bay camera store, steal equipment

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thieves used a car to ram into a North Bay camera store before stealing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of equipment earlier this week.

The burglary at Seawood Photo in San Rafael happened early Monday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"They finally just decided to drive the car though the big window here and kind of ransack the place," assistant manager Dan Herring said.

An estimated $40,000 to $50,000 in equipment was taken.

San Rafael police said the car used to break the window was stolen. It turned up a day later.

Detectives believe the break-in may be connected with other burglaries in the Bay Area and are working with other law enforcement.

Camera shops in Berkeley, Santa Rosa and Campbell have been hit by thieves recently.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Rafael
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us