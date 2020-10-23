North Bay High School Students Create App for Coronavirus Contact Tracing

As schools grapple with ways to safely return to campus, some high school students in Marin County have created an app for coronavirus contact tracing.

Amrit Baveja, a senior at The Branson School, and Beck Lorsch, a senior at nearby Marin Academy, teamed up to create Marin Trace.

"I would describe it as an app that allows you to say whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms before you come to campus and a place where you can log the people who you have been in contact with, so in the case of an infection — hopefully not — the school and public health authorities can contact trace," Lorsch said.

The duo had attended a county meeting on COVID-19 and heard students talk about the effects of online learning and being away from friends. They see the app as an automated, private and secure way to help bring students and teachers back together.

The effort is going to start as a pilot program. About 50 students and some adults are expected to participate.