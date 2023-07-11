North Bay native who went missing while backpacking in Yosemite found dead

The body of a North Bay native who went missing earlier this month while backpacking in Yosemite National Park has been recovered, the man's family and park officials said Tuesday.

Hayden Klemenok was backpacking with a group of people at Upper Chilnualna Fall on July 2, the park said. He got in Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction at about 2 p.m. and wasn't seen after that.

His family said they were notified Sunday morning that his body had been located. It took roughly 24 hours for crews to recover him, the family said, citing "the complexity of his location."

Klemenok's presumed cause of death is accidental drowning, his family said.

"We have a long road ahead of us in our grieving as individuals, as a family, and in our new lives without our irreplaceable, unforgettable brother and son whom we cherish and immeasurably miss," the family said in a statement.