North Bay residents brace for more rain

In San Anselmo, the winter storm rolled in Friday afternoon, just as Mill Valley resident Jean Bolte arrived to do some shopping.

“A little rain is a wonderful thing,” she said.

Bolte thinks the rain is a good thing but after last year’s series of back-to-back storms, she appreciates the moderation so far this year.

“I am so hopeful that this is just going to be moderate. I love it that we’re getting out of the drought with the rain but if it sets in like it did last year, it’s going to be hard on the spirit,” she said.

Nearby sandbag stations were prepped as a precaution while drivers navigated the increasingly slick streets.

Southern Marin Fire District’s battalion chief Jason Golden explained Friday what the incoming weather means to his crews.

“It just puts us on a little bit more heightened alert,” he said. “We’re concerned with power lines coming down and some of the trees coming down we have got some saturated ground now.”

The storm also brought people to the coastline in hopes of catching a glimpse of the growing waves.

“I heard it was really crazy yesterday and I’m glad that we got to see the tail end of it we didn’t take out normal walk that we take because it looks still pretty dangerous but beautiful,” said San Rafael resident Lea Watkins.