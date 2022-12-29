‘Definitely Going to Be Some Flooding:' North Bay Residents Prep for More Rain

North Bay residents on Thursday were taking steps to protect themselves and their property from an incoming storm.

"Definitely going to be some flooding," Santa Rosa resident Will Catalano said. "I would count on it."

The Catalano-Case family spent their time Thursday filling up sandbags. Their garage flooded earlier in the week and they don’t want it to get any worse.

"We’re expecting this storm is going to be about 4 inches," Joe Case said. "It could flood. That’s when it floods, especially after another storm that we had already."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Bo Laurant was also getting sandbags together. Her house has flooded in years past and she’s determined to do all she can to keep that from happening again.

"We put in some sump pumps that pump the water from behind the berm out to 300 feet away, but I’m still kind of concerned, so I’m going to bring home about 10 sandbags and hope that I can fill in any spots that might overflow," she said.

On Tuesday night, a 50-foot pine tree came crashing down on the Guevara family’s mobile home in Santa Rosa.

"There was a big crash," Efrain Guevara said. "I think it was a car crash. We were scared, everybody scared."

The tree landed right over the Guevara’s bedroom. Luckily the couple and their sons were in the living room watching soccer.

Following their close call, they’re urging others to take precautions.

"I’m lucky because I’m alive," Guevara said.