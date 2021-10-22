13-Year-Old Student Arrested for Bomb Threat at Petaluma Junior High School

A 13-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat that briefly caused the evacuation of Petaluma Junior High School on Friday morning, police said.

The student, whose name isn't being released, was cited and released to a parent.

Along with the criminal violation, Petaluma police said they may seek action to recover the costs of the law enforcement response that came shortly before 10 a.m. to the threat made via an app about the school at 700 Bantam Way.

Students and staff were evacuated to an area of the campus deemed safe while officers and California Highway Patrol K-9s searched the school. The authorities did not find any suspicious devices and allowed the students to return to school, according to police.

Petaluma police noted a similar bomb threat occurred at Casa Grande High School in the city last month using the same app, but the two cases appear unrelated.