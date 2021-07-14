crime

15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Vallejo

By Bay City News

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Vallejo, police said.

Officers responded about 5:50 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Maine Street, a neighborhood near the Vallejo Ferry Terminal.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

They found the teen with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

Local

Marin County 2 hours ago

Dolcini Fire Burns 33 Acres in West Marin County, 60 Percent Contained

supporting our schools 3 hours ago

New Supplies Offer Confidence Boost for Bay Area Students in Need

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective C. Long at (707) 648-4514 or Detective B. Murphy at (707) 648-5430.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

crimeVallejoVallejo Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us