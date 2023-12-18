Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

19-year-old woman killed in crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 19-year-old San Rafael woman died in a crash late Sunday that closed the westbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge for more than three hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened mid-span on the bridge shortly before 8 p.m., when a silver Honda Civic headed west rear-ended a Mazda SUV and overturned, according to CHP spokesman Officer Darrel Horner.

The woman who died was a passenger in the Honda. Her name was not released on Monday.

The Honda's driver, a 20-year-old man from San Rafael, suffered major injuries in the crash, the CHP said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The driver of the Mazda wasn't injured.

It's not believed that driver impairment caused the collision, Horner said. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us