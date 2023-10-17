Napa County

2 cyclists struck, killed by lumber that fell off truck near Yountville

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two cyclists died Tuesday after lumber fell off a truck and struck them as they were riding on a road in Napa County, authorities said.

The deadly collision happened late Tuesday morning on Silverado Trail between Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Citing a preliminary report, the California Highway Patrol said a Vallejo man was driving a flatbed truck northbound past Oak Knoll Avenue when the load of lumber shifted, fell off the truck and hit the cyclists.

One of the cyclists, a man in his 50s, died at the scene, the CHP said. The other cyclist, a woman in her 40s, died at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

