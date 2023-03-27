2 Dead, 1 Hurt in Vallejo Shooting: Police

Two people were killed and one was wounded in a shooting in Vallejo late Sunday night, according to police.

At about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Tennessee Street in Vallejo, police said. Upon arrival, officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were taken to local hospitals, where a second victim died, police said.

The motive and circumstances in the shooting were under investigation, and police had no information about the shooter or shooters.

The victims were not identified pending notification of family, police said.

The slayings were the fourth and fifth homicides in the city this year.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Ken Jackson at 707-648-4280.