2-year-old Vallejo girl dies after she's struck by vehicle in driveway

A 2-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car backing out of a driveway Wednesday afternoon in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle -- described as a friend of the child's family -- backed out of a private driveway at 4:51 p.m., when she thought she hit something and stopped her vehicle.

The injured child was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to a news release from police that also said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

The collision is under investigation by police, who have not released the names of anyone involved.

It's the city's third death of 2023 caused by traffic collisions.