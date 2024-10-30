North Bay

Preliminary 3.2 magnitude quake strikes the North Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the North Bay Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.  

The quake was reported at 6 p.m., centered about 3 miles north northeast of the incorporated town of Windsor in Sonoma County and about 10 miles north northwest of Santa Rosa, according to the science bureau.

No damage has been reported in connection with the earthquake.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
