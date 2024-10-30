Preliminary 3.2 magnitude quake strikes the North Bay

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the North Bay Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was reported at 6 p.m., centered about 3 miles north northeast of the incorporated town of Windsor in Sonoma County and about 10 miles north northwest of Santa Rosa, according to the science bureau.

No damage has been reported in connection with the earthquake.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES