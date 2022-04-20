$3.8M Approved for Wildfire Prevention Projects in Sonoma County

Sonoma County wildfire prevention programs will receive $3.8 million, following the approval Tuesday by the Board of Directors of the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District.
Of that total, $3.3 million will be applied to 18 grant projects designed to prevent wildfire throughout the county, funded by a portion of a settlement from Pacific Gas & Electric. These projects include treating 2,000 acres of land with shaded fuel-breaks, increasing grazing and creating calming zones, all of which are intended to slow or prevent the spread of wildfire in the community.
The remaining $500,000 is earmarked for a new technical advisory program to assist applicants with smaller projects, costing between $5,000 and $50,000, with the grant application process.
"The county continues to make huge strides in our work to lower the risk of wildfire in our communities," said District 4 Supervisor James Gore, who chairs the agriculture board. "We have a long way to go, but programs like these are instrumental in achieving our vegetation management goals."
For more information about the grant program, visit sonomaopenspace.org/our-impact/vegmanagement/. Vegetation Management Coordinator Kim Batchelder is also available to answer specific questions at kim.batchelder@sonoma-county.org.