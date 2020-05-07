3 North Bay Counties Moving Forward With Phase 2 of Reopening

Businesses in California are getting ready to move into Phase 2 of reopening and though some Bay Area counties are holding back, three are moving forward.

Workers at the Marketplace in Downtown Napa are putting finishing touches on a new business owned by Chuck Meyer. He got the news that he could gradually reopen his business under state guidelines but he says he’s not going to do it.

“Always a good thing for the economy but we have mixed feelings,” Meyer said. “Are we going to be able to be safe, is there enough testing? That’s the big question.”

Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties are following state guidelines starting Friday after Governor Gavin Newsom talked about the long-awaited unveiling of the second phase where retail stores can reopen with curbside pickup.

“We have been working with counties, large and small, all across the state, including those that may have gotten ahead of themselves a little bit,” Newsom said.

The other six Bay Area counties released a statement Thursday saying the shutdown of nonessential businesses remains in effect and changes haven’t been made to the shelter-in-place order.

That was news to Ashby Flowers owner Marcy Simon who was preparing to open up and do curbside business under state orders only to find out that it is against Alameda County rules.

“If you go online there’s nothing written on the Alameda Co. website stating what the parameters are that we need to follow,” Simon said.

She said she will only do deliveries now.