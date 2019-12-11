Santa rosa

3 Santa Rosa Residents Charged With Supplying Fentanyl That Led to Deaths of Father, Baby

Patrick Oneill and his son Liam Savoy-Oneill died in Santa Rosa in September.

Federal prosecutors in San Francisco today announced criminal charges against three Santa Rosa residents who played a role in supplying fentanyl that led to the death of a father and a 13-month-old baby in Santa Rosa in September.

The fentanyl that killed the pair, identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office as Patrick Oneill and his son Liam Savoy-Oneill, was obtained in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson said the case involves "a $125 drug transaction that led to the untimely deaths of a father and his 13-month-old son."

Leanna Zamora, 29, Lindsay Williams, 32, and Shane Cratty, 26, are each charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl. The charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

The baby was found dead about 2 feet away from a small chunk of fentanyl on the floor of the bedroom of a Santa Rosa house on Sept. 14. The father, Patrick Oneill, was found unresponsive on the floor and died two days later, according to the complaint. Both were found to have died from the effects of fentanyl.

