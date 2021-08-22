3 Teens Rescued From Cliff Near Muir Beach

Three teenagers were rescued after they were stuck on the side of a 400-foot cliff in the North Bay Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday south of Muir Beach in Marin County.

Firefighters said that six teenagers decided to climb up the cliff to the top from the beach.

Three of the teens made it to the top, while the others got stuck. One teen who made it up safely said there were moments they all thought they were going to fall.

The U.S. Coast Guard and firefighters used ropes to retrieve each of the teens from the cliff.

No one was injured.