Cliff Rescue

3 Teens Rescued From Cliff Near Muir Beach

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three teenagers were rescued after they were stuck on the side of a 400-foot cliff in the North Bay Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday south of Muir Beach in Marin County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters said that six teenagers decided to climb up the cliff to the top from the beach.

Three of the teens made it to the top, while the others got stuck. One teen who made it up safely said there were moments they all thought they were going to fall.

The U.S. Coast Guard and firefighters used ropes to retrieve each of the teens from the cliff.

No one was injured.

This article tagged under:

Cliff RescueMarin CountyCoast GuardMuir Beach
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us