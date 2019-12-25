Vallejo

6-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Christmas Eve Shooting in Vallejo

By Bay City News

generic-police-lights19

A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting Christmas Eve in Vallejo, police said.

Officers responded at 6:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots near Ohio and Mariposa streets.

When they arrived they found evidence that a shooting took place, but did not find a victim, who had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Local

Christmas 34 mins ago

Community Creates Christmas Miracle After SJ Church Money is Stolen

Monterey County 2 hours ago

Father Dies Trying to Save His Daughter From Drowning in Monterey County

Detectives responded and learned that the boy was celebrating with his family on Ohio Street when shots were fired. Bullets hit the boy in the torso.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to call Detective T. Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or Detective K. Rose at (707) 651-7146.

This article tagged under:

Vallejocrime
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us