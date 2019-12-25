6-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Christmas Eve Shooting in Vallejo

A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting Christmas Eve in Vallejo, police said.

Officers responded at 6:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots near Ohio and Mariposa streets.

When they arrived they found evidence that a shooting took place, but did not find a victim, who had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Detectives responded and learned that the boy was celebrating with his family on Ohio Street when shots were fired. Bullets hit the boy in the torso.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to call Detective T. Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or Detective K. Rose at (707) 651-7146.