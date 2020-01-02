70-Year-Old Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Homicide

A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of trying to kill another man in a shooting in Petaluma on New Year's Eve, police said Wednesday.

William Hanson, 70, of Petaluma, was arrested for allegedly trying to kill a 61-year-old Petaluma man as well as unlawful possession of a gun and booked into the county jail Tuesday, according to police.

Events unfolded around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Ellis Street, according to police. Officers who responded to 911 calls about a fight between two men found a man lying in the parking lot with wounds that appeared to have been caused by gunshots, police said.

Officers learned that Hanson allegedly had been acting erratically in the parking lot when the other man showed up. The two exchanged words and then came to blows, with Hanson producing a .22 caliber Derringer and allegedly shooting the other man, police said.

The victim was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by ambulance, according to police. No further information was available about his condition.

Hanson was taken to the Police Department, and after police collected evidence from him, he was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital for medical attention and then cleared to go to jail, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Petaluma Police Detective Ryan McGreevy at (707) 778-4334.