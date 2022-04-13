9 Injured in 3-Vehicle Collision Involving Rohnert Park Transit Bus

Nine people were injured following a crash Wednesday morning in Rohnert Park between three vehicles, including a Sonoma County Transit bus, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

The collision was reported at 10:53 a.m. at the busy intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard, just off U.S. Highway 101.

Of the nine people injured, three went to hospitals, one with injuries considered major, another with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries. The other six were treated at the scene or were privately transported for medical evaluation, public safety officials said.

Investigators determined a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading south on Commerce Boulevard when he drove through the intersection and struck the transit bus and a SUV that were both stopped and waiting to make a left turn onto Rohnert Park Expressway.

Impairment is not considered a factor in the collision, which prompted the closure of the intersection for more than an hour, according to the Department of Public Safety.