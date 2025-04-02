Accused DUI driver arrested after striking multiple objects in San Rafael

San Rafael officers arrested a motorist after hitting multiple objects on the road while allegedly driving under the influence Tuesday night, according to police.

Just after 8 p.m., officers were alerted to a report of a solo-vehicle collision at the intersection of Second and B streets in downtown San Rafael. Upon arrival, they found a white pickup truck that had caused major damage in the area, police said in a statement on social media Wednesday morning.

Police said the pickup truck veered onto the north sidewalk of Second Street and crashed into a streetlight, multiple trees, and a traffic signal pole. It also reportedly took out the traffic signal control box.

The truck driver tried to escape but was stopped by officers, police said. The motorist was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No one was reported injured in the collision.

Due to the crash, police said the signal lights at Second and B streets were severely damaged. The intersection will be on four-way flashing red until Thursday to give way for repairs. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in the area and use alternate routes.

