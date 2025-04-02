San Rafael

Accused DUI driver arrested after striking multiple objects in San Rafael

By Bay City News

The San Rafael Police Department arrested a driver for causing major damage.
San Rafael Police Department

San Rafael officers arrested a motorist after hitting multiple objects on the road while allegedly driving under the influence Tuesday night, according to police.

Just after 8 p.m., officers were alerted to a report of a solo-vehicle collision at the intersection of Second and B streets in downtown San Rafael. Upon arrival, they found a white pickup truck that had caused major damage in the area, police said in a statement on social media Wednesday morning.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Police said the pickup truck veered onto the north sidewalk of Second Street and crashed into a streetlight, multiple trees, and a traffic signal pole. It also reportedly took out the traffic signal control box.

The truck driver tried to escape but was stopped by officers, police said. The motorist was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No one was reported injured in the collision.

Due to the crash, police said the signal lights at Second and B streets were severely damaged. The intersection will be on four-way flashing red until Thursday to give way for repairs. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in the area and use alternate routes.

North Bay

Marin County Mar 31

Jellyfish-like creatures wash up on Bolinas Beach in Marin County

Novato Mar 30

Police investigate after Cybertruck vandalized in Novato

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Rafael
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us