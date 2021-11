Some Novato residents are being asked to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon while the Marin County Sheriff's Office searches for a burglary suspect.

The incident is reported on the 1100 block of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a red or blue flannel, black ants and boots, according to the sheriff's office.

No other information was immediately available.