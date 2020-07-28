coronavirus

Another Death Row Inmates at San Quentin Dies Possibly From COVID-19

By Bay City News

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Another San Quentin State Prison death row inmate died from what may have been complications from COVID-19, state corrections officials said Sunday. 

Johnny Avila Jr., 62, was pronounced dead Sunday morning at a hospital outside the prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The coroner will determine the exact cause of death, CDCR officials said.

Nineteen inmates at San Quentin have died from the coronavirus, according to a CDCR website that tracks cases and outcomes. 

Avila was given a death sentence for two counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to death on March 21, 1996.

