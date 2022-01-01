Antioch Baby First Born in Bay Area in 2022

The first baby born in Santa Rosa made his appearance in the world at 12:31 a.m. Saturday, a Kaiser spokesman clarified.

The baby is a boy born to a Rohnert Park family. The spokesman had earlier incorrectly said the baby was born at 12:45 a.m.

The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2022 appears to be a girl who entered the world in the seconds after the stroke of midnight in Antioch.

She was born at 12:01 a.m. at Kaiser Permanente's Antioch Medical Center, according to the spokesperson.