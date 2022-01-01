New Year's Day

Antioch Baby First Born in Bay Area in 2022

By Bay City News

Baby hand
The first baby born in Santa Rosa made his appearance in the world at 12:31 a.m. Saturday, a Kaiser spokesman clarified.

The baby is a boy born to a Rohnert Park family. The spokesman had earlier incorrectly said the baby was born at 12:45 a.m.

The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2022 appears to be a girl who entered the world in the seconds after the stroke of midnight in Antioch.

She was born at 12:01 a.m. at Kaiser Permanente's Antioch Medical Center, according to the spokesperson.

