Apartment Building, 95 Homes Evacuated Due to Flooding in Santa Rosa

Residents of 95 homes and a four-unit apartment building in Santa Rosa's Bennett Valley neighborhood were evacuated Sunday afternoon due to flooding, city officials said.

The fire department went door-to-door to inform homeowners in the Neotomas Avenue and Tachevah Drive, Brookhaven Drive, Tuscan Drive and the Washoe Court area , said Santa Rosa Public Information Officer Adriane Mertens.

The city received multiple reports of flooding, downed trees and power lines early Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Officials encouraged residents in the area to remove their belongings from the first floor and garage due to rising waters. All residents in low-elevation areas were encouraged to do the same.

During evacuations, residents of two homes needed assistance and the city has called services to help them. City buses were also sent to help those evacuated. The city is working on lowering flood levels.

Debris is being cleared out of drainage areas and drains will be cleared out so water can flow properly, Mertens said.

Updates on the storm can be found at srcity.org/october2021storm.