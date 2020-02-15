FAIRFAX

Applications Open for New Low-Income Senior Complex in Fairfax

By Bay City News

Applications are now being accepted for tenancy in Victory Village, a new low-income senior housing complex in Fairfax.

The project, scheduled to open this summer, includes 53 one-bedroom residences at 2626 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., about one mile north of downtown.

The complex has 11 apartments designated for people transitioning from homelessness and 28 designed for tenants with mobility impairments, including three designed for people with auditory or visual impairments.

Applications are open to anyone at least 62 years old and making less than $72,500 per year, with a maximum three people allowed per household. The Marin Housing Authority is managing the application process.

The $35.6 million project received $2.6 million from the County of Marin's Affordable Housing Fund in the form of a $1.5 million grant and a $1.1 million loan.

Construction started in fall of 2018 at the site that was formerly Christ Lutheran Church and Cascade Canyon School.

Details on the application process are online at https://www.marinhousing.org/victory-village-senior-housing.html.

