2 dead, man arrested after shooting, standoff in Napa

A 28-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting two people Thursday morning in Napa shot himself during a standoff at a local park, but survived and was taken into custody, police said.

The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, where officers found a Napa woman and an American Canyon man outside a home with gunshot wounds.

Police and medical crews began life-saving efforts, but both victims died at the scene. Their names were not released, and police didn't provide information about what led to the shooting.

Investigators identified a suspect, Napa resident Baltazar Rangel Juarez, within hours. About 1:30 p.m., he was spotted driving near Juarez and Second streets in Napa.

Officers tried to pull him over but he fled and drove into Kennedy Park, where his car became disabled.

Napa police and the sheriff's department responded, but the suspect refused to surrender and had a gun, police said.

"Multiple attempts were made to have the suspect disarm himself and exit the vehicle," police said in a news release Thursday night. "The suspect continuously refused to surrender and ultimately suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Juarez was given medical aid at the scene, and he was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, has additional information or has photographic or video surveillance of the incident is asked to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at (707) 257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.