Vallejo

Authorities Investigate Double Homicide in Vallejo Area

By Bay City News

Authorities investigate a double homicide in the Vallejo area.
NBC Bay Area

Two men were shot and killed and a woman was injured following an incident in unincorporated Vallejo early Tuesday morning, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported at a home in the 1000 block of Hargus Avenue just after midnight, Deputy Cully Pratt said. Deputies arrived to find the two men shot and suffering from gunshot wounds, and the men later died from their injuries.

The woman was transported with injuries not considered life-threatening. Pratt said deputies are investigating what led up to the shooting and who shot the men, but said there are no outstanding suspects and no concern for public safety.

Local

Pinole 9 mins ago

2 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 80 in Pinole

Jean Elle 6 hours ago

Impeachment Demonstrations Planned in Bay Area, Across US

Vallejo police assisted the sheriff's office in response to the call, Pratt said. Sheriff's office deputies are expected to be on the scene throughout the morning investigating.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

VallejoSolano CountySolano County Sheriff's Office
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us