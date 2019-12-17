Authorities Investigate Double Homicide in Vallejo Area

Two men were shot and killed and a woman was injured following an incident in unincorporated Vallejo early Tuesday morning, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported at a home in the 1000 block of Hargus Avenue just after midnight, Deputy Cully Pratt said. Deputies arrived to find the two men shot and suffering from gunshot wounds, and the men later died from their injuries.

The woman was transported with injuries not considered life-threatening. Pratt said deputies are investigating what led up to the shooting and who shot the men, but said there are no outstanding suspects and no concern for public safety.

Vallejo police assisted the sheriff's office in response to the call, Pratt said. Sheriff's office deputies are expected to be on the scene throughout the morning investigating.