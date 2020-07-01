coronavirus

Benicia Firefighter Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Bay City News

Firefighter-generic-SDFD-locker-gear-122817
Scott Baird

A Benicia firefighter informed the city Wednesday that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The source of the infection has not been determined, and the Benicia Fire Department said it is working with Solano County Public Health staff to determine the source.

No city staff or community members are known to have been exposed to the firefighter during the firefighter's infectious period, fire officials said. They said the firefighter had no fever or symptoms during their last on-duty shift and the firefighter is in self-quarantine at home and has not required hospitalization. 

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Newsom Urges People to Avoid Holiday Gatherings, Reveals Face Covering Campaign

shop with a cop 2 mins ago

Shop With a Cop Foundation Considers Name Change to Reconnect With Community

All Benicia fire stations remain fully staffed, and the city does not anticipate any disruption due to the positive test. Health privacy rights prohibit the city from providing any other information about the identity of the affected firefighter.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBenicia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us