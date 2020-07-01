Benicia Firefighter Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Benicia firefighter informed the city Wednesday that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The source of the infection has not been determined, and the Benicia Fire Department said it is working with Solano County Public Health staff to determine the source.

No city staff or community members are known to have been exposed to the firefighter during the firefighter's infectious period, fire officials said. They said the firefighter had no fever or symptoms during their last on-duty shift and the firefighter is in self-quarantine at home and has not required hospitalization.

All Benicia fire stations remain fully staffed, and the city does not anticipate any disruption due to the positive test. Health privacy rights prohibit the city from providing any other information about the identity of the affected firefighter.

