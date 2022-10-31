Benicia

Police Arrest Man With Knife and Duct Tape Hiding in Woman's Closet

Police said in a statement the victim was physically unharmed, "and we are providing as much support as possible after this traumatizing incident."

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Benicia police early Sunday morning arrested a man after he was found hiding in a resident's closet.

A woman living on the 1300 block of West K St. called police about 2:45 a.m. saying she'd heard noises coming from a bedroom. Dispatchers stayed on the phone with her while she waited for the officers outside.

Benicia Oct 15

Middle School Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Inappropriate Sexual Communications With Student

Paul Pelosi Attacked 2 hours ago

Paul Pelosi Attack: Federal Charges Filed Against Suspect

Police found the suspect hiding inside a closet in possession of a folding knife and a roll of duct tape. His vehicle was later found in the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After a brief struggle, police arrested the man and booked him into Solano County Jail. Police said in a statement the victim was physically unharmed, "and we are providing as much support as possible after this traumatizing incident."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Benicia
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us