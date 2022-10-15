Benicia

Middle School Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Inappropriate Sexual Communications With Student

By Bay City News

handcuffs

Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an "inappropriate" relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday.

Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the police and put the Benicia Middle School teacher on leave.

"We realize this information is unsettling and shocking," wrote Wright in a message to the community. "We want to assure you of our unwavering commitment to student safety and well-being."

Sindel was booked on suspicion of "harmful matter sent with intent sex minor," a felony, according to arrest records. The investigation is ongoing, said BPD, and "due to the nature of the arrest and to protect the victim and their family's privacy," no more information is being released at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Benicia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us