Bicyclist killed in collision with Napa County work truck

A bicyclist died after a collision with a Napa County work truck near Yountville on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly before 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on Silverado Trail south of Yountville Cross Road.

Investigators determined that two bicyclists were traveling south when a county-owned Ford F-350 approached. As the truck's driver moved to the left to pass the bicyclists, one of them swerved left to avoid debris on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway and collided with the right-side mirror of the truck, CHP officials said.

The truck driver stopped following the collision, while the bicyclist who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their name is not yet being released by the Napa County Coroner's Office.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation but impairment is not suspected as a factor, according to the CHP.