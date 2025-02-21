Sonoma County

Black bear family spotted in the North Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Here's something you don't see every day.

Video shared Wednesday by Sonoma County Regional Parks shows two black bear cubs and their mother taking a stroll at Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve outside Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County Regional Parks said it has been tracking bear activity at Hood Mountain for more than nine years, but this marks the first time that cubs have been spotted on its wildlife cameras.

Rangers said it's a good sign that the bears are not only traveling through the park but also living and reproducing there.

The cubs are estimated to be about a year old.

